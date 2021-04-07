Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Former PA DARE Officer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 4 Teen Boys

Cecilia Levine
Warminster Township
Warminster Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Warminster Township police officer is accused of sexually assaulting four teenage boys while working as a D.A.R.E. officer two decades ago, authorities said on Wednesday.

James Carey's arrest follows a lengthy investigation by Bucks County detectives, and an inquiry by a Bucks Investigating Grand Jury, DA Matt Weintraub's office said.

Weintraub will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown, where he is expected to release more details.

Carey is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Wednesday, before Magisterial District Judge Maggie Snow, Weintraub's office said.

