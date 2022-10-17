Former NY Giant Antonio Dennard Killed In Pennsylvania Bar Shooting

Authorities have identified the 32-year-old man slain at a Pennsylvania bar over the weekend as former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard.

Dennard was shot dead at Legends bar on North 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office and a report by WFMZ.

Officials said the official cause of death is pending further examination. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Coroner's Office added.

Muhlenberg Township police and the Berks County District Attorney's Office are investigating the case as a homicide, according to WFMZ.

Dennard spent time playing with the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants waived the athlete in May 2013.

