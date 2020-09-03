Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Former NJ High School Wrestler, 22, Accused Of Secretly Recording Sex Act, Posting Video Online

Cecilia Levine
Derek Howarth
Derek Howarth Photo Credit: HCPO

A 22-year-old Lebanon man was arrested for secretly recording an intimate act then posting the video to social media without the victim's knowledge or consent, authorities said.

Derek Howarth, formerly a standout wrestler for Voorhees High School, was arrested Aug. 28, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams, and Acting Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo said.

According to LinkedIn and online records, Howarth played football for Salisbury University in Maryland, where he studied business.

He was charged with invasion of privacy as a result of an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Town of Clinton Police Department, they said.

