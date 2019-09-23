Former Jersey City Pastor Found Guilty Of Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Paul Milo
Orlando Martinez-Chavez
Orlando Martinez-Chavez Photo Credit: YouTube

A pastor at a Jersey City church was convicted of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child at trial last week, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Orlando Martinez-Chavez, 48, formerly a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Lirio de los Valles, was charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old parishioner in 2013.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on the assault charge and five years for the child-endangerment charge, Under state law, he must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence in prison before he's eligible for parole.

His sentencing is scheduled for December.

