Former Football Star Charged In Elmwood Park Cellphone Robbery -- After Returning To Store

Once considered one of the top high school football prospects in the country, a now-34-year-old Paterson man was charged with Friday's strong-armed robbery of cellphones from an Elmwood Park Verizon store.

Chenry Lewis was arrested Saturday after he returned to the Route 46 store, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Then he smiled for his mugshot.

The night before, Lewis used force to flee with the phones, turning what began as a snatch-and-run into a robbery, the chief said.

Authorities have "no idea" why Lewis went back, Foligno said.

He remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Lewis moved with his family to Paterson when he was 15.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Lewis starred on both offense and defense at now-defunct Paterson Catholic High School for a squad that dominated New Jersey high school football.

His play eclipsed that of teammate Victor Cruz, who went on to star for the New York Giants.

Lewis later played outside linebacker and defensive lineman at Rutgers before transferring to Abilene (TX) Christian University for his senior year in 2008.

He was part of the highest-scoring game in NCAA Division II playoff history when undefeated ABU beat Texas A&M 93-68 in 2008.

