Former child actor Matthew Mindler was found dead on Saturday morning in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The 19-year-old man's body was found near Millersville University's campus in Lancaster County.

Dear Campus Community, It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler... Posted by Millersville University on Saturday, August 28, 2021

A cause of death was not released.

Mindler was best known for his roles in "As the World Turns" and "Our Idiot Brother."

