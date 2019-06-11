Former Bergen Catholic Football Star Charged With Selling LSD In Drug Sting

A former Bergen Catholic High School football standout was arrested after selling LSD to an undercover Bergen County prosecutor’s detective, authorities said.

Shqipron Idrizi, 19, who made headlines as a Crusaders’ first-team All-Bergen linebacker, was ordered released by a judge, with conditions, on Saturday after spending less than 24 hours in the Bergen County Jail.

He was charged with drug distribution after separate drug buys during a sting last month and this month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

At 6 feet and 205 pounds, Idrizi led Bergen Catholic in tackles (105), tackles for a loss (18.5) and sacks (10.5) as a senior in 2016.

He briefly played at the University of Delaware, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.