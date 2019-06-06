Forklift Operator Killed In Elmwood Park Industrial Mishap

A 59-year-old forklift operator was killed Thursday when it fell on top of him in an Elmwood Park factory, authorities said.

Lin Yi Hui of Brooklyn was operating the forklift when he got too close to the edge of a ramp, Police Cheif Michael Foligno said.

The forklift began to tip -- ejecting Hui -- before it fell on top of him, hitting his head, Foligno said.

Hui was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responders included borough police and firefighters, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

An investigation was continuing, Foligno said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.