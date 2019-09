A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being crushed by a forklift in Long Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The man was working behind the UPS Store on Schooleys Mountain Road when his leg and foot were run over just before 10 a.m., Washington Township Police Lt. Douglas Compton said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Compton said.

Further details were not released as of 11:30 a.m.

