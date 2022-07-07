Ford Driver Suffers Medical Emergency Following Morris County Crash: State Police

A Ford driver suffered a medical emergency following a crash on Route 287 in Morris County, state police said.

A Ford Fusion was struck by a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes near milepost 30.8 in Harding just after 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The tractor-trailer then left the scene, Curry said.

The Ford driver was not hurt in the crash but suffered a brief medical emergency, police said.

The driver refused treatment and drove away from the scene of the crash.

Additional details were not released.

