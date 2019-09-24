Force Multipliers: Bergen Sheriff Swears Four New Sergeants, Welcomes 9 New Officers

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton swore four sergeants and officially welcomed nine new officers to the department on Tuesday.

“These new hires and promotions will have immediate impact on our operation by increasing our workforce," Cureton said during the ceremony at Two Bergen County Plaza in Hackensack. "We must never jeopardize the safety of our officers and continue to provide same level of service as efficiently as possible."New Sgts. Young Kim, Steve Ruiz, Pellegrino Dente and Vincent Surace were sworn.

Also taking their oaths were eight intergovernmental transfers -- five sheriffs officers and three correction officers, along with a sheriff's recruit investigator.

Sheriff Officers Rony Cruz, Javon Hodges, Thomas Infusino, Edward Klapach and Cheyenne Ross;

Correction Officers Willie Garcia, Ryan Geraghty, and Melissa Semidey;

Investigator Recruit Eric Giannatonio.

Attendees included family, friends and colleagues, as well as Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, Bergen County Freeholder Vice-Chair Mary Amoroso and Freeholder David Ganz.

