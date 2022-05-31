Football, Lax Player Struck By Car On Route 202 Remains Critical

A 15-year-old football and lacrosse player remains critical after being struck by a car on Route 202 early Memorial Day, those who know him say.

Jerry Walther was identified as the victim flown to Morristown Medical Center after being struck at Reaville Road around 2:25 a.m., according to a GoFundMe page raising money for his family.

Nearly $6,900 had been raised as of Tuesday, May 31.

"Jerry 'Jer Bear' is an awesome kid who has touched so many lives," the page reads. "If you know him from youth football, high school football and/or lacrosse, you already know he is tough. Please pray that Jerry continues to fight through this exceedingly difficult battle."

