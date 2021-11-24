Footage Of Violent Plainfield Robberies Released With $10K Reward At Stake

Investigators in Union County have released video footage of violent street robberies in hopes that someone can provide information that will lead to an arrest (scroll down for video).

Submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 from the Union County Crime Stoppers.

The incidents happened over the course of several weeks during early morning and daytime hours, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Acting Plainfield Police Director Captain David Guarino said Wednesday.

The suspects are believed to be a group of between two and four black males utilizing stolen motor vehicles, and targeting lone Hispanic males throughout the city.

“The investigation into these intolerable attacks has been ongoing and was ramped up after four robberies of Hispanic males were reported over this past weekend” Daniel said.

"Evidence gained throughout this investigation has led to information possibly linking the current attacks to numerous additional robberies dating back to the spring of this year."

The Prosecutor’s Office and Plainfield Police Department are releasing video footage obtained during the investigation in hopes that a member of the public will recognize one or more of the perpetrators or have information that would assist in identifying the suspects, additional victims or persons with further information.

A joint investigation involving the Plainfield Police Department and Union County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit remains ongoing, and anyone with information about this matter is being strongly urged to contact Plainfield Police Sergeant Thomas Collina at 732-620-2209 or Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Alex Lanza at 908- 672-2011.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

