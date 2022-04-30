Food Court Fight Briefly Evacuates Garden State Plaza

What was initially reported as shots fired turned out to be a bottle breaking Saturday, April 30 at the Garden State Plaza, evacuating the mall for about an hour, authorities said.

Police arriving on scene within minutes of the call determined there were no shots fired, but that there was fight that broke out in the food court around 4:10 p.m., Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg tells Daily Voice.

The mall was evacuated and locked down for about an hour, Ehrenberg said. Additional officers will be at the mall for the remainder of the evening, Ehrenberg said.

The noise that mall patrons mistook for gunshots was likely a bottle breaking during the fight, the chief said.

