Florida 'Online Predator' Sent Nude Photos To 12-Year-Old Union County Girl, Authorities Say

A 24-year-old Florida man was caught sending "explicit" materials to a 12-year-old girl from Summit who he met online, local police said.

Bradley Fisher, of Hudson, FL, met the girl through the Discord social media app, City officials said in a release.

Fisher asked the girl for pornographic images and sent ones of himself to her, authorities said.

Summit police received evidence launching a year-long investigation by the Pasco County Sheriff's Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit -- ultimately leading to Fisher's arrest.

Fisher was charged with transmission of material harmful to minors, a third-degree felony in Florida, officials said.

"Online predators pose a security risk for children and teens," said Summit Police Chief Andrew Bartolotti, "and it is extremely important for parents to speak openly with their children about online activity."

