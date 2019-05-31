Contact Us
Breaking News: Bergen Brokers Admit $4.6M 'Short Sale' Scam
Florida Man Tried To Board Plane In Newark With Loaded Gun: TSA

Paul Milo
A Florida man tried to board a plane at Newark with this loaded handgun, authorities said.
A Florida man tried to board a plane at Newark with this loaded handgun, authorities said. Photo Credit: TSA

Port Authority police arrested a man Thursday for trying to bring a gun loaded with a hollow-point bullet onto a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

The man, identified only as a resident of Boca Raton, Florida, packed the weapon in a carry-on, authorities said. It was detected by an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint at Terminal A.

Fliers can bring a firearm onto an aircraft,  the TSA said, but must declare it. The weapon must also be unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked, hard-sided case. Fliers must also obey local and state firearms possession laws, the agency said.

This is the eighth firearm seized at Newark this year, the TSA said. The airport is on pace to set another annual record for guns taken at security checkpoints, the agency added.

A total of 14 guns were caught at the airport last year.

