Florida Man, 76, Admits Masturbating, Touching Woman On Flight From Newark: Feds

A 76-year-old Florida man faces 90 days in jail after he pleaded guilty this week to masturbating on a flight from Newark to Boston earlier this year, federal authorities said.

Donald Edward Robinson of Bonita Springs was accused of exposing himself and masturbating at a 21-year-old woman aboard the April 8 flight, the FBI reported.

The woman recorded a 24-second video on her phone of Robinson fondling himself through his pants shortly after takeoff, authorities said. Later in the hour-long flight, he exposed himself to her and touched her thigh without consent.

The woman told another passenger about the assault and informed a flight attendant about the incident as she deplaned, officials said. Robinson got lost in the crowd, but federal investigators used security camera footage to find him and arrest him two days later.

The charge of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction carries a potential 90-day sentence and a fine of $5,000, according to federal guidelines.

