Flight Club: Fair Lawn Thief Gets 'Kicks' From Worn Shoes, Glen Rock Police Say

A Fair Lawn man was caught with used shoes, sneakers and cleats stolen from the front porches of several Glen Rock homes, authorities said.

Officers Jim Donnelly tracked down 21-year-old Richard Larrivieri after a Henry Street victim provided a description of a him and the license plate number of the car he was driving, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Larrivieri was carrying shoes stolen from the home, as well as several other pairs of beaters apparently taken from other residents, the chief said.

Larrivieri was charged with theft and released pending a Municipal Court hearing.

Meanwhile, police posted photos of the filched footwear in an attempt to identify their owners.

Ackermann asked that those people contact Detective Lucas Doney at (201) 670-3947 or Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (201) 670-3948 .

