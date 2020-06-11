Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Fleeing Suspect Tosses 30th Gun Seized On Paterson Streets This Month

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: OVERLAY: Wikipedia (M62)

Paterson police detectives approached nearly two dozen men blocking a sidewalk when one suddenly grabbed his waistband and began to tip away.

He was difficult to miss, with blond-tipped shoulder-length dreads and a multi-colored tie-dyed shirt wrapped around his waist, as well as burgundy sweatpants, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Those who know the man would recognize the description, the director said.

Detectives assigned to a coronavirus emergency order detail approached the large gathering at the corner of Keen and Mercer streets shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As the dreadlocked man began hustling down Rosa Parks Boulevard toward Warren Street, Officer Akram Abdellatif ordered him to stop, Speziale said.

The man then took off while holding his waistband, he said.

Abdelatif, Detective Sgt. Eric Montoya and Detective Kevin Patino chased the man, who tossed a weapon away as he ran, the director said.

It turned out to be a 9mm Smith and Wesson SD9 VE handgun loaded with six rounds in a high-capacity magazine, he said.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity or where to find him is asked to contact Paterson police: (973) 321-1111.

