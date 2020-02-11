Contact Us
Fleeing Occupants Captured After Car Crashes Into Hawthorne Restaurant

Jerry DeMarco
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Two people were arrested on drug charges after their car slammed into the side of an Italian restaurant in Hawthorne and they ran from the scene early Tuesday afternoon.

The older-model Nissan crashed into Bella Fig on Lincoln Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., narrowly missing a fire hydrant.

The vehicle struck a gas meter and deployed its front airbags.

Both occupants fled and took refuge in the home of the vehicle's owner in the 100 block of Passaic Avenue in Hawthorne.

Both were taken for treatment by separate ambulances to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately know.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

