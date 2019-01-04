Fleeing Driver Hits One Cresskill Police Cruiser Head On, Slams Into Another

A known offender slammed his car head-on into one Cresskill police car, then rammed another Friday afternoon after refusing to stop for a traffic violation, authorities said.

"It wasn't a pursuit. The car just didn't stop," Detective Sgt. Jason Lanzilotti told Daily Voice.

"It went a couple of blocks, came up Maple Street, then hit a police car head on," he said.

"He totaled the police car, then spun out and hit a backup unit," the sergeant said.

The driver then bailed out and ran, but officers quickly caught him on Knickerbocker Road, a short distance from the Camp Merritt Memorial Monument circle at Madison Avenue.

Three officers and the driver were all taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crashes, Lanzilotti said.

