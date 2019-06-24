Flanders Man Dead In Mount Arlington Crash That Brought 2 Medevacs To Route 80

A 49-year-old Flanders man died in a Mount Arlington crash that caused a major traffic jam on Route 80.

Peter Castellanos was pronounced dead at the scene of the eastbound accident last Friday just before 1 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

Castellanos was a passenger in a blue Honda Civic driven by Christine Castellanos, 54 of Flanders, that rear-ended a Toyota Sienna and Ford cargo van before it struck a guardrail and overturned, NJSP said.

Both Peter and Christine Castellanos were airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, where Christine was treated for serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

