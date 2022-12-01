Flammable Material In Glass & Vapor House Started Deadly Hoboken Fire: Prosecutor

The cause of a fire that destroyed several businesses and left two people dead in Hoboken has been identified, authorities announced.

The Dec. 20 Jackson Street fire began in the back of the building at Glass & Vapor House LLC and the Cause has been ruled an accident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Investigators believe the presence of flammable material within that business likely contributed to the fire.

An on-duty Hoboken police officer heard a loud explosion in the area around 12:20 a.m. that day, Suarez said. First responders arriving at the scene found an active fire in a warehouse located at 38 Jackson St.

The Hoboken Fire Department responded and was assisted in extinguishing the fire by the Jersey City Fire Department and North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue. Several surrounding buildings sustained fire and water damage.

During fire suppression activities, firefighters found two fire victims in the warehouse. Rose Marie Vos, 60, and a 61-year-old individual were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The release of the second victim’s name was pending notification of next of kin. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Regional Arson Task Force continues to investigate this incident with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the New Jersey State Fire Marshal, the Hoboken Fire Department, and Hoboken Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office official website at https://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

