Flames Ravage Franklin Lakes Church

One person was reportedly burned in an overnight fire at a Franklin Lakes church.

Flames broke out at the Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament just after 1:30 a.m. and quickly went to three alarms.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was summoned to the 1½ -story structure on Franklin Lake Road near High Mountain Road.

A report that someone was in custody in connection with the blaze couldn't immediately be confirmed.

The extent of the victim's injuries wasn't immediately determined.

