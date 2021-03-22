Five Shot, Including Teen, On Paterson Street Corner

Five people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot on a Paterson street corner Sunday, a little over three hours after another victim also was wounded, authorities confirmed.

One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, was in critical condition after he and another male victim, 28, arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle, authorities said.

All were struck by gunfire at the corner of 12th Avenue and Carroll Street shortly before 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

The boy and two other men, one 25 and the other 29, were brought to the hospital in ambulances, they said, adding that their wounds weren’t as serious.

A little over three hours earlier, a 32-year-old city resident was taken by ambulance to St. Joe’s after he was shot in the leg at the corner of East 29th Street and 15th Avenue.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora didn’t say whether anyone had been arrested or identified as responsible.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.