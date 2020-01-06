Five Injured In Newark Police Pursuit Crash

A Newark police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash that injured a carjacker, two police officers and two civilian before dawn Monday, responders said.

All five were taken to University Medical Center after the chase ended in a chain-reaction collision at Hawthorne and Chadwick avenues shortly after 2:30 a.m., they said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which was investigating the crash, said none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

It hadn't yet confirmed an earlier report that the carjacker bailed from the vehicle after it collided with a police car -- then somehow became trapped under it and had to be extricated.

A white van was involved, video footage from the scene shows.

