Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Fist Fight Causes Mayhem At Garden State Plaza

Cecilia Levine
Paramus police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

One person was injured in a fist fight that erupted at the Garden State Plaza, creating mayhem throughout the mall around 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, authorities said.

The food court fight caused major traffic problems in the parking lot as patrons fled and police converged on the scene.

Three people were believed involved, one of whom was in custody, sources with knowledge of the incident said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

