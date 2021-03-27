First Responders Rush To Rescue Bayonne Bridge Jumper

Responders rushed to rescue a person who jumped from the Bayonne Bridge just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving units found individuals on a tug boat in the Kill van Kull pulling the victim aboard, located just east of the bridge, Bayonne Fire Department Deputy Chief Bill Bartos said.

Bayonne Fire Boat Marine 1 pulled up aside the vessel and transferred the person to their boat.

Firefighters provided medical care on the person as they headed towards the boat launch at 16th Street Park, where they were met by EMS.

It was not immediately clear if the victim survived.

Other responding agencies include Bayonne police, McCabe EMS, Bayonne Office of Emergency Management, NYPD, NYPD Aviation, FDNY, and PAPD.

The Port Authority Police Department is conducting the investigation.

