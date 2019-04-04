Contact Us
Firefighters Use Dry Chemicals To Douse Blaze At Upper Saddle River Medical Manufacturer

Jerry DeMarco
The fire broke out just before 8:30 a.m. in a unit at the Parkway plant that collects aluminum dust, authorities said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Firefighters used chemicals to extinguish a fire at the Triangle Manufacturing plant in Upper Saddle River early Thursday.

The fire broke out just before 8:30 a.m. in a unit at the Parkway plant that collects aluminum dust, USR Police Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Water can't douse that type of fire -- and may, instead, cause an explosion, Kane said.

Extinguishers containing a dry chemical blend are necessary.

Firefighters from Upper Saddle River, Mahwah and Ramsey responded, along with hazardous materials units from Bergen County and Mahwah.

Triangle manufactures medical instruments and implantable devices in four facilities at the 100,000-square-foot plant.

ALSO SEE: A box truck whose driver swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle careened off northbound Route 17 in Upper Saddle River and slammed into a service station pump, igniting a pre-dawn fire Thursday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernhighlands/police-fire/box-truck-rams-gas-pump-igniting-fire-on-northbound-route-17-in-upper-saddle-river/765532/

