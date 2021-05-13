Firefighters Rescue Woman Who Fell Into Hudson River During Hoboken Paddle Boating Date

Did you think you were having a bad day? Firefighters rescued a woman who fell into the Hudson River while on a paddle boating date with her boyfriend Thursday afternoon.

The couple's boat flipped over and, while the male was able to swim to shore, the female was in distress, Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said.

The incident occurred around 4:10 p.m., reports say.

An FDNY Boat brought the woman back to Hoboken’s shoreline.

No injuries were reported.

