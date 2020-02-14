Firefighters Quickly Douse New Milford House Blaze

New Milford firefighters made quick work of a predawn house blaze Friday.
The rear addition fire in the 100 block of Boulevard broke out around 4:20 a.m. and was doused within a half hour.
Joining their colleagues at the scene or in coverage were firefighters from Bergenfield, Dumont and Oradell, as well as River Edge EMS.
Mutual aid companies were released at 5 a.m.
The official cause wasn't immediately determined. No injuries were reported.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.