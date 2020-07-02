Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Firefighters Douse Westwood Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported. Photo Credit: Jodi Murphy

Firefighters doused a quick-moving blaze that severely damaged a Westwood home Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the Hillside Avenue home around 5:15 a.m. and blew through the attic.

A candle left burning overnight may have been to blame, responders said.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked down within 20 minutes.

A quick response prevented even more extensive damage.

65 Hillside Ave., Westwood

Robert Saul

Among those assisting Westwood firefighters were their colleagues from Hillsdale and Woodcliff Lake, with an ambulance from Old Tappan on standby. 

The fire broke out on the second floor of the Hillside Avenue home in Westwood.

Jodi Murphy

