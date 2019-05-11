Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Saddle Brook Basement Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
The fire at the Saddle Brook home on Belli Terrace was confined to basement.
The fire at the Saddle Brook home on Belli Terrace was confined to basement. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters extinguished a Saddle Brook basement fire before it could spread early Saturday afternoon.

An electrical panel apparently sparked and caught fire at the two-story, wood-frame Belli Terrace home around 1 p.m.

Firefighters quickly doused flames that had spread to the walls and ceiling.

Elmwood Park and Rochelle Park firefighters assisted their colleagues, along with the Saddle Brook Ambulance Corps, which provided EMS service and rehab.

No injuries were reported.

A PSE&G crew also responded.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this account.

