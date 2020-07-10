Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Firefighters Douse Mahwah Basement Blaze Near Rockland Border

Jerry DeMarco
106 Tam O Shanter Drive, Mahwah
106 Tam O Shanter Drive, Mahwah Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Firefighters doused a basement blaze Wednesday that severely damaged a Mahwah home near the Upper Saddle River and Rockland borders.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze, which broke out shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Tam-O-Shanter Drive, barely a quarter-mile from Airmont, NY.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Ramsey, Midland Park, Allendale, Upper Saddle River, Oakland, Franklin Lakes, Waldwick and Wyckoff, Tallman, Suffern and Hillburn.

Several companies provided mutual aid in the Mahwah fire.

Jerry DeMarco

