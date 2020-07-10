Firefighters Douse Mahwah Basement Blaze Near Rockland Border

Firefighters doused a basement blaze Wednesday that severely damaged a Mahwah home near the Upper Saddle River and Rockland borders.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze, which broke out shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Tam-O-Shanter Drive, barely a quarter-mile from Airmont, NY.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Ramsey, Midland Park, Allendale, Upper Saddle River, Oakland, Franklin Lakes, Waldwick and Wyckoff, Tallman, Suffern and Hillburn.

Several companies provided mutual aid in the Mahwah fire. Jerry DeMarco

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.