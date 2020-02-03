Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Blaze At Hackensack Real Estate Office

Hackensack Fire Department
Hackensack Fire Department Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hackensack Fire Dept.

UPDATE: Hackensack firefighters doused a blaze at a real estate office Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the first floor at Beyer Realty on Clinton Place off Pangborn Place around 1:30 p.m. and quickly went to two alarms, responders said.

Flames spread upstairs in the 2½-story wood-frame building, they said.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked down within 20 minutes. Command declared it under control about 15 minutes after that.

No injuries were immediately reported.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

