Firefighters Douse Allendale House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
The call for the West Crescent Avenue fire in Allendale came in at 10:17 p.m.
Firefighters doused a house blaze in Allendale late Sunday.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the 2½-story, wood-frame house on West Crescent Avenue off Franklin Turnpike around 10:15 p.m.

It went to a second alarm for coverage 20 minutes later and was knocked down 10 minutes or so after that, responders said.

Firefighters from Mahwah, Waldwick, Wyckoff, Ho-Ho-Kus and Saddle River assisted their Allendale colleagues at the scene.

Franklin Lakes, Midland Park and Upper Saddle River firefighters were asked to remain on standby in their own headquarters.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which caused serious fire, smoke and water damage.

