Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of NJ State Trooper Investigating Mobile Home Invasion
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Firefighters Catch Ho-Ho-Kus Basement Blaze Before It Can Do Serious Damage

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Spruce Place, Ho-Ho-Kus
Spruce Place, Ho-Ho-Kus Photo Credit: Ashley Pattman

Firefighters doused a Ho-Ho-Kus basement blaze before it could extend to the rest of the house.

The blaze was just about to reach the floor above when firefighters found a heating unit that caught fire in a confined basement crawl space at the Spruce Place home around noon Monday.

“Due to the quick action of our firefighters, the fire was contained to the unit of origin, resulting in minimal damage,” the department said in a release.

“The HHKFD takes pride in protecting life and property in the Borough of Ho-Ho-Kus through training and aggressive firefighting,” it added.

The department thanked Waldwick, Ridgewood and Hillsdale firefighters, as well as the Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corps., all of whom responded to the scene.

“The HHKFD takes pride in protecting life and property in the Borough of Ho-Ho-Kus through training and aggressive firefighting."

Ashley Pattman

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.