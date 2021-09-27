Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Firefighters Battling Massive Blaze In Brick

Hundreds of firefighters battled a multi-home fire in Brick Township. (Photo courtesy of Central Jersey Fire Network) Photo Credit: Facebook/ Central Jersey Fire Network
Bay Way in Brick Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

A massive fire is raging in Ocean County, resulting in injuries and destruction to multiple homes.

The three-alarm blaze broke out mid-afternoon Monday in the first block of Bay Way and Blue Cedar Drive in Brick Township.

Firefighters from throughout the Jersey Shore responded. Aerial ladders and fire boats were being used to battle the wind-whipped fire.

The first home was reportedly fully involved and spreading to a second home at about 3:30 p.m. 

At least two homes caught fire, according to initial reports, and a third structure was in danger of fire damage. "Defensive operations" were reportedly in effect for the third structure.

At one point, there was an unconfirmed report of an explosion with all firefighters accounted for.

Several firefighters were overcome by smoke, reports said, and required assistance from EMS crews at the scene. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

