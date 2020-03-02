Firefighters Battle Roaring Glen Rock House Blaze

Firefighters battled a stubborn Glen Rock house blaze Monday night.

Flames blew through the roof of the 70-year-old, two-story Boulevard home, collapsing it.

The fire went to three alarms shortly before 7:30 p.m., about an hour after it began.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

NORCON was activated. Mutual responders included firefighters from Wyckoff. A Glen Rock BLS unit responded, as well.

Flames shot into the sky. DAILY VOICE

211 Boulevard in Glen Rock. DAILY VOICE

