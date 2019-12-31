Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Firefighters Battle New Year's Eve House Blaze In Butler

Jerry DeMarco
Butler house fire
Butler house fire Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 74-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with severe burns during a New Year’s Eve house fire in Butler, responders said.

It was believed that his 72-year-old wife perished in the fire.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, responders said.

The Myrtle Avenue blaze broke out shortly after 5 p.m. and quickly went to two alarms. It was declared under control a little less than 2½ hours later.

Local authorities summoned the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit to investigate.

