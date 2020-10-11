Firefighters Battle Hackensack Commercial Blaze

Firefighters doused a Sunday afternoon fire at a Hackensack commercial building.

The three-alarm fire broke out at Newman’s Fish Food around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters had to fight the blaze at the pet store supplier from the exterior.

The chief officially declared it under control shortly before 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Founded in 1952, Newman's serves retail pet stores, garden centers, and aquariums with freshwater and marine fish, reptiles, small animals and other live food.

Newman's Fish Food, Hackensack Tony Greco (HACKENSACK FD)

