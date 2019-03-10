Contact Us
Firefighter Falls Through Floor At Glen Rock House Blaze

The firefighter who fell through the floor in Glen Rock wasn't seriously injured, authorities said.
The firefighter who fell through the floor in Glen Rock wasn't seriously injured, authorities said.

A Glen Rock firefighter wasn't seriously injured when he fell through a floor battling a home blaze late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The firefighter went clear through to the basement in the two-alarm blaze on Greenway Road.

Colleagues contained the fire to the kitchen of the two-story, wood-frame house and had it knocked down within 20 minutes of the 10:45 p.m. call, responders said.

It was declared under control a little over an hour after it began.

Fire officials said they were trying to determine the cause.

Other responders included Fair Lawn, Hawthorne, Midland Park, Paramus and Ridgewood firefighters.

