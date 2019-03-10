Firefighter Falls Through Floor At Glen Rock House Blaze

A Glen Rock firefighter wasn't seriously injured when he fell through a floor battling a home blaze late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The firefighter went clear through to the basement in the two-alarm blaze on Greenway Road.

Colleagues contained the fire to the kitchen of the two-story, wood-frame house and had it knocked down within 20 minutes of the 10:45 p.m. call, responders said.

It was declared under control a little over an hour after it began.

Fire officials said they were trying to determine the cause.

Other responders included Fair Lawn, Hawthorne, Midland Park, Paramus and Ridgewood firefighters.

