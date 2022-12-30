Contact Us
Firearm In Tractor Trailer Driver's Cab Discharges In I-78 Fire

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A firearm in the cab of a tractor trailer driver's cab began discharging when his vehicle burst into flames on Route 78 just before rush hour Friday, Dec. 30, according to sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the blaze in the westbound lanes near milepost 27.1 in Bedminster around 3:50 p.m.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, authorities said.

Charges were allegedly forthcoming.

