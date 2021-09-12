Fire That Left Jersey City Man Critical Probed By Arson Task Force: Prosecutor

An apartment fire that left a Jersey City man in critical condition is being investigated as possible arson, authorities announced.

The 64-year-old victim was found in his Apartment 206 at 92 Danforth Ave. by firefighters around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The blaze was contained to that unit and the victim was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition as of Thursday, Suarez said.

An investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is looking into the origin and cause of the fire.

Agencies responding to the fire were the Jersey City Fire Department, the Jersey City Police Department and the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force.

The Regional Arson Task Force is actively investigating this incident with assistance from the Jersey City Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website. All information will be kept confidential.

