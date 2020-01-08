Fire Ravages Vacant Fair Lawn House

Fire raced through a vacant Fair Lawn home late Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out in the rear of the 1½-story Oak Street house around 4:45 p.m. and quickly spread, responders said.

Within minutes of firefighters' arrival, it went to three alarms.

Oak Street, Fair Lawn Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

All interior firefighters were removed and a defensive operation was ramped up, under cold, windy conditions that didn't make things any easier.

They still knocked the fire down in under an hour and declared it under control minutes later.

Oak Street, Fair Lawn Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters from Saddle Brook, Glen Rock, Elmwood Park, Hawthorne , and Paramus provided mutual aid.

The house, built in 1958, has a "For Sale" sign out front.

Oak Street, Fair Lawn Julio Jara for DAILY VOICE

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

