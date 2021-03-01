Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SMACKDOWN: Federal Drug Task Force Seizes Enough Heroin In Paterson To Fill 400,000 Single Bags
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Ravages Roselle Apartment Building

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Flames shot out of the 4-story building at 118 West 2nd Street, as firefighters from surrounding areas arrived around 11:15 a.m.
Flames shot out of the 4-story building at 118 West 2nd Street, as firefighters from surrounding areas arrived around 11:15 a.m. Photo Credit: Xander Sequeiros

A three-alarm fire tore through a Roselle apartment building Monday.

Flames shot out of the 4-story building at 118 West 2nd Street, as firefighters from surrounding areas arrived around 11:15 a.m.

The blaze ravaged the third and fourth floors as firefighters worked to contain it for more than an hour.

The roof collapsed around 12:30 p.m., forcing some firefighters to evacuate, initial reports say.

Firefighters had the blaze under control as of 2 p.m.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.