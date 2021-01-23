Fire Ravages Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cecilia Levine
Scojo's in Surf City ravaged by fire.
Scojo's in Surf City ravaged by fire. Photo Credit: Surf City Volunteer Fire Co.

A Jersey Shore restaurant has temporarily closed after being ravaged by a fire this week.

Scojo's Restaurant in Surf City burst into flames around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 21.

While fire crews from several Jersey Shore towns were able to put out the blaze without any injuries, the restaurant will be hurting for quite some time.

More than $18,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Scojo's and its employees as of Jan. 23.

"What a hard morning for our Scojos family," the restaurant said Thursday morning.

"We suffered a terrible fire at the restaurant last night... this is a heartbreaking blow in an already difficult year... Heartbreaking to see our beloved restaurant as the way she stands today."

Repairs to the building in all areas damaged by both fire and water were under way.

"Due to these potentially lengthy repairs, our beloved employees will be the ones most impacted by this," Scojo's said.

"We love this community and we love what we do. The entire Scojos family wants to get back to work to greet all of our loyal patrons again. If you can give anything at all, please consider it."

