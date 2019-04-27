Fire Ravages Clutter-Filled Teaneck Home

Flames roared through the upper-floor windows of a Teaneck home that responders said was filled with clutter.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm Beverly Road blaze, which broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday amid what responders said were hoarding conditions.

Hackensack and Englewood firefighters joined their Teaneck colleagues at the scene, while those from Bergenfield, Bogota and Ridgefield Park covered the township.

No immediate official cause had been disclosed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.