Fire Ravages Closter Home

Jerry DeMarco
Flames ravaged the Closter home.
Flames ravaged the Closter home. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused an early morning house blaze that ravaged a Closter home.

Fire blew through the roof of the 2½-story residence on Closter Dock Road near Anderson Avenue after breaking out shortly before 7 a.m.

The blaze caused significant damage. No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or providing coverage included firefighters from Alpine, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, New Milford, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Teaneck and Tenafly.

766 Closter Dock Road, Closter

