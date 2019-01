Fire damaged a vacant Wanaque store in a multi-business building Sunday afternoon.

Flames spread to the roof and inside the wooden Ringwood Avenue building, near the Ringwood border, which also houses a daycare center and a liquor store. The site of the fire was once a framing company.

Bloomingdale and Pompton Lakes firefighters were among the responders who joined their Wanaque colleagues.

